Julianne Hough is a brunette! See her new summer look

Julianne Hough is welcoming the single life with a new hairstyle.

After separating from her husband Brooks Laich last month, the actress is starting her next chapter as a brunette.

Hough debuted her darker do in an Instagram video announcing her partnership with the Share the Mic campaign, and her followers were instantly enamored with the new hue.

"Looking a tad bit gorgeous 🕺🏻💯" @gary2422 wrote, while @stephkabalan thought the color looked pretty familiar: "Looking like Rachel from friends back in the days."

Celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri, who seems to be the brains behind the gorgeous shade, gave the final results her seal of approval, commenting, "And yesssssss to the new HUE!!!! We crushed it!!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎"

The "Dancing with the Stars" alumna gave fans another close-up look at her brunette bob the next day when she posted a video about Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot this March after officers entered her home to conduct a no-knock search warrant, which has since been banned with a rule named Breonna's Law.

Hough's ex-husband is also making a few cosmetic changes since announcing their separation last month. The former professional hockey player visited his barber for an edgy Mohawk last week and Hough even complimented the look on Instagram, writing, "Viking Status."

And if you ask us, both Hough and Laich look great.

See Juliette Hough's past hairstyles:

Icy pink ombre

Last month, the "Dancing With the Stars" star got playful with an icy pink ombre color she described as having "Fairy Kitten vibes."

Blond bob

Last December, Hough unveiled a new blunt blond bob that Capri said was inspired by Winona Rider in "Reality Bites" and Claire Danes in "My So-Called Life."

Curly gal

While serving as a judge on "America's Got Talent" last summer, Hough switched things up and sported a long, curly do that many fans compared to Dolly Parton's signature style.

Lady in red

In 2018, the dancer and actress tried this fiery red hue and expressed her love for the shade on Instagram: "I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!"

Sexy shag

While growing out her hair in 2016, Hough debuted this textured shag that we instantly fell for. "Julianne is in the process of growing out her hair. She wanted a change, but nothing crazy," Capri told TODAY Style at the time.

Pretty pixie

Back in 2014, the dancing pro took the plunge and cut her hair into a sassy pixie. Naturally, she looked amazing!