Julianne Hough debuts icy pink ombre hair — see the new look!

Think pink! That appears to be Julianne Hough's philosophy while in quarantine, as evidenced by the new bold hair color she just debuted.

"Fairy Kitten vibes today," the "Dancing With the Stars" alum wrote in the caption of a pic showing off an icy pink ombre dye job. It especially complements her gorgeous blue eyes that seem to really sparkle when framed by the ombre that starts with bronde roots before dissolving into a "millennial pink" hue.

Fans and followers really loved the change.

"Love the PINK," wrote one person. Another added, "I LOVE this hair color Jules!"

The actress and dancer has been known to make some bold changes when it comes to her hair color.

Back in 2018, Hough traded in her signature blond style for a rich red hue.

"I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I have always felt like a redhead my whole life, even to the point that I've thought that my future daughter would 100% be a redhead!”

She explained to fans she had been toying with the idea of becoming a redhead for six years, and after making the move, she was feeling better than ever about it.

"I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!" she wrote.

Other than hair color changes, this week has been a pretty big one for the former "America's Got Talent" judge: she surprised her mom with a new house for Mother's Day!

She captured the special moments and her mom's adorable reaction in a series of videos she shared on social media. "Is this your house, Mom?" she asked from behind the camera as her mom checked out her new front porch.

"This is my house! I can't believe it," Marriann Hough said as she gave the railing a big hug.