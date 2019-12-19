TODAY’s Hot List is back! 8 bestsellers for the holidays that make great last-minute gifts

Julianne Hough debuts '90s-style bob, returns to her roots (literally!)

We are loving this new look!
Julianne Hough debuts a new super structured, blunt bob with a return to her original roots!
Julianne Hough debuts a new super structured, blunt bob with a return to her original roots!Riawna Capri

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Julianne Hough debuted a new, very 1990s bob on Wednesday that's actually a return to her roots — literally!

The superstar's stylist, Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, posted the pictures on Instagram and they are SO cute!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6OJrRQj7e_

The look was inspired by Claire Danes' style in "My So-Called Life" and Winona Rider in "Reality Bites," Capri confirmed in a statement.

"Simple and chic, thick, blunt, classic bob, but the modern twist is the way you style it to not be super perfect and just have a little flare," Capri said.

She added Hough is letting her natural roots grow out to try something different.

"We’ve never done the blunt chic bob one length in over 10 years of working together!" she said. "I love that we can continue to do something new even after all this time together."

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY.com.