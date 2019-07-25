Julianne Hough is known for her dancing, singing and acting skills, but she's also becoming known for her experimental hairstyles.

The new "America’s Got Talent" judge changed her usual wavy, blond locks and went with platinum ringlet curls. In addition to the new style and color, Hough also added in face-framing bangs, creating a voluminous look.

Not everyone was on board with the style, however. Fans started comparing Hough’s new ‘do to various other celebrities and pop culture icons on social media, prompting Hough to do a roundup of the best ones.

Hough leaned into the criticism she received online, agreeing with her fans that she resembled the likes of Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera and even a Cabbage Patch Kid. She certainly has a good sense of humor!

The Dolly Parton comparison seems especially timely since Hough was cast in the role of Jolene in an episode of Netflix’s upcoming scripted series based on the stories in Parton's songs.

As it turns out, the curls aren’t long for this world since it's not even her real hair — it’s a wig!

Hough’s hairstylist Riawna Capri posted a picture back in April of the star showing off her $49 wig. In the caption, Capri points out that you can look fabulous at any price point, saying, “@JulesHough proving you don’t have to spend a lot on wigs to look HOT AF!!!”

We can’t wait to see what she does — and wears — next!