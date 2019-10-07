The actress kept things more casual on Oct. 5. She left her shoulder-length hair down in loose waves, and went without Vivian’s white gloves and wide-brimmed hat.

Roberts also added a modern twist to her look with a series of stack rings from sustainable jewelry brand Octavia Elizabeth, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed on Instagram.

She kept things more casual for her latest look. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She completed her look with Oliver Peoples sunglasses and white oxford shoes with low, chunky heels.

The “Homecoming” star’s latest style is not only a fun throwback to her “Pretty Woman” days, it's also a reminder that polka dots never go out of style.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sported a navy blouse with similar white polka dots during a recent outing.

Polka dots are everywhere right now! Getty Images

And supermodel Karlie Kloss recently showed off a skirt and crop top with oversized white spots.

Polka dots are timeless — and nearly 30 years after “Pretty Woman” was released, Roberts is still a pro at rocking the cheerful print!