She's a pretty woman in polka dots!
Julia Roberts just paid tribute to one of her most iconic looks from her hit film “Pretty Woman.” The actress, 51, sported a Michael Kors jumpsuit with white polka dots at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California.
Her look echoed a knee-length polka dot dress her character, Vivian Ward, wore in the 1990 rom-com — also to a polo match, in fact.
Roberts chose a white belt for her latest look, while her “Pretty Woman” outfit was cinched with a belt that matched the chocolate brown shade of her dress.
The actress kept things more casual on Oct. 5. She left her shoulder-length hair down in loose waves, and went without Vivian’s white gloves and wide-brimmed hat.
Roberts also added a modern twist to her look with a series of stack rings from sustainable jewelry brand Octavia Elizabeth, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed on Instagram.
She completed her look with Oliver Peoples sunglasses and white oxford shoes with low, chunky heels.
The “Homecoming” star’s latest style is not only a fun throwback to her “Pretty Woman” days, it's also a reminder that polka dots never go out of style.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sported a navy blouse with similar white polka dots during a recent outing.
And supermodel Karlie Kloss recently showed off a skirt and crop top with oversized white spots.
Polka dots are timeless — and nearly 30 years after “Pretty Woman” was released, Roberts is still a pro at rocking the cheerful print!