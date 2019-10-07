Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

She's a pretty woman in polka dots!

Julia Roberts just paid tribute to one of her most iconic looks from her hit film “Pretty Woman.” The actress, 51, sported a Michael Kors jumpsuit with white polka dots at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades, California.

Polka dots are perfect for a polo match!Willy Sanjuan / AP

Her look echoed a knee-length polka dot dress her character, Vivian Ward, wore in the 1990 rom-com — also to a polo match, in fact.

Polka dots never go out of style.Everett Collection/ Getty Images

Roberts chose a white belt for her latest look, while her “Pretty Woman” outfit was cinched with a belt that matched the chocolate brown shade of her dress.

In the movie, Roberts cinched her dress with a wide brown belt.Everett Collection

The actress kept things more casual on Oct. 5. She left her shoulder-length hair down in loose waves, and went without Vivian’s white gloves and wide-brimmed hat.

Roberts also added a modern twist to her look with a series of stack rings from sustainable jewelry brand Octavia Elizabeth, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed on Instagram.

She kept things more casual for her latest look.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She completed her look with Oliver Peoples sunglasses and white oxford shoes with low, chunky heels.

Julia Roberts welcomes Hoda back and offers some advice

Sept. 3, 201900:45

The “Homecoming” star’s latest style is not only a fun throwback to her “Pretty Woman” days, it's also a reminder that polka dots never go out of style.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sported a navy blouse with similar white polka dots during a recent outing.

Polka dots are everywhere right now!Getty Images

And supermodel Karlie Kloss recently showed off a skirt and crop top with oversized white spots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3M0yNxg-Ja

Polka dots are timeless — and nearly 30 years after “Pretty Woman” was released, Roberts is still a pro at rocking the cheerful print!

Lindsay LoweLindsay Lowe