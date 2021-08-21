Julia Michaels shares pic showing off armpit hair: 'Fed up with beauty standards'

Julia Michaels, known for writing hit songs for artists such as Pink and Selena Gomez and for her own 2017 breakout hit, “Issues,” is taking issue with society’s beauty standards and is launching a social media campaign to encourage everyone to love their bodies.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself edited onto a digital magazine cover, titled "You." In the photo, Michaels has her arms lifted above her head and shows off her unshaven right armpit.

“Dear gems, i dont know about you, but Ive been pretty fed up with beauty standards and societal norms for a while now,” she captioned the photo. “Tired of people telling me how I should have a f------ body. What I should wear on it. How I should act with it. What I should f------ shave off of it.”

She continued, “Because of this I’m creating YOU, a monthly digital cover to show how amazing I think YOU are and because the only beauty standard you should need is YOU. And to celebrate you, I want your face on my magazine cover. It starts with me, but it ends with you. Show me all the things you hate, so I and we can prove you wrong. Send me your pics and each month, I’ll post one of you, on YOU. Welcome :)”

Fans and supporters, including other artists in the entertainment business, applauded Michaels’ announcement of the new project.

Gomez commented on the post, “Just another reason you are the most beautiful woman. Constantly inspiring. Thank you for being you! I love you.”

“You are an amazing human end of - and this is a brilliant idea as long as women like you are there for my girls to look up to then eventually things will change keep shining Michaels cos the people that really need you just as you are are watching ❤️,” wrote fellow songwriter Amy Wadge.

Michaels, 27, has never been shy about opening up to her fans and followers.

In a recent interview with TODAY's Carson Daly, she revealed that writing music helps her cope with with anxiety and depression. In 2019, she also released the song “Body,” about learning to love oneself.

This also isn’t the first time Michaels has unabashedly shared photos of her armpit hair.

In June, she shared selfies on Instagram showcasing her underarms for a similar purpose. She wrote in the accompanying caption, “People are always going to have something to say about you or your body. They will always try to attack you when you’re feeling the most happy or the most yourself you’ve ever been.

“To that I say go eat a bag of worms. 😊Thanks for listening and have a good day.”