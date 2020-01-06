10-year-old from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is already a red carpet star

As always, the stars arrived to the Golden Globes red carpet dressed to impress! But there was one fashionista who particularly stood out: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress Julia Butters. The 10-year-old wore a tulle gown with delicate floral details and a velvet bow around her waist.

The young actress looked both sweet and fashionable at the Golden Globes. Todd Williamson / Getty Images

While this is Butters’ first time at the Golden Globe Awards, it's not her first red carpet. The young starlet has attended quite a few premieres and events recently, and looked absolutely adorable every time!

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

She rocked a blush pantsuit at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event and looked ready to take over the entertainment industry.

Just when we thought it couldn't get cuter, we noticed the bows on her lapels. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Butters fulfilled every girls’ dream by attending the “Frozen 2” premiere where she looked so sweet in her sheer polka dot dress.

We can't "let it go!" This outfit is too cute. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

It was her time to shine at the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" premiere where she wore a pale blue dress paired with a dreamy cape that tied the look together.

The cape is an adorable final touch. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

For the BAFTA Tea Party, Butters looked elegant in an emerald green dress and pointed flats.

We would like this dress in our size, please. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Butters was in the Christmas spirit at the “Klaus” premiere where she wore a bright red hat and green fit-and-flare dress.

Now this is how you do Christmas style. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Butters looked so cute in a red velvet dress with silver sparkles at the “Beauty And The Beast” premiere.

This look is fit for a little princess! Steve Granitz / WireImage

For 55th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, Butters showed up in a pretty pink dress complete with floral details.

She already has the perfect ballerina pose for the red carpet. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

We can't wait to watch this rising star in her next film ... and at her next red carpet appearance!