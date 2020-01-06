10-year-old from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is already a red carpet star

As always, the stars arrived to the Golden Globes red carpet dressed to impress! But there was one fashionista who particularly stood out: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress Julia Butters. The 10-year-old wore a tulle gown with delicate floral details and a velvet bow around her waist.
While this is Butters’ first time at the Golden Globe Awards, it's not her first red carpet. The young starlet has attended quite a few premieres and events recently, and looked absolutely adorable every time!
Stuff We Love
She rocked a blush pantsuit at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event and looked ready to take over the entertainment industry.
Butters fulfilled every girls’ dream by attending the “Frozen 2” premiere where she looked so sweet in her sheer polka dot dress.
It was her time to shine at the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" premiere where she wore a pale blue dress paired with a dreamy cape that tied the look together.
For the BAFTA Tea Party, Butters looked elegant in an emerald green dress and pointed flats.
Butters was in the Christmas spirit at the “Klaus” premiere where she wore a bright red hat and green fit-and-flare dress.
Butters looked so cute in a red velvet dress with silver sparkles at the “Beauty And The Beast” premiere.
For 55th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, Butters showed up in a pretty pink dress complete with floral details.
We can't wait to watch this rising star in her next film ... and at her next red carpet appearance!