Actress Judy Greer has us in stitches with her new movie — and love of knitting

Judy Greer just directed her first film, the comedy "A Happening of Monumental Proportions," about a dad who gets fired the same day he's supposed to talk about his job at his daughter's school. Given that she's a veteran of film sets galore, including the beloved "13 Going on 30," Greer wasn't nervous.

The best part of being the boss? Making her own rules.

“I really like not having to go through hair and makeup in the morning. I have a lot more energy than I thought I did. As a director, you don’t have a lot of downtime on set, ever. I was happy with my energy level. This is going to sound so tacky, but I usually take a nap at work every day,” said Greer. “I know, OK! I know what I’m saying. But you don’t want to rest. It was so fun.”

Another of Greer's big loves is knitting. She documents her passion on Instagram.

So for you intrepid knitters out there, Greer has a few, ahem, pointers.

“I use needles. I like the needles — they’re called in the round, they’re turbo and metal. They’re fast and make a clicking noise and it’s kind of soothing to me,” said Greer.

ChiaoGoo Red Lace Circular Stainless Steel Knitting Needle, $10, Amazon

Boye Anodized Aluminum Knitting Needle Set, $4, Walmart

“If you’re starting out, get a natural fiber yarn that’s your favorite color because you’ll be staring at it a lot,” said Greer. “You want it to feel good in your fingers.”

Bernat Blanket Big Ball Yarn, $6, Amazon

Lion Brand 'Fishermen's' 8-oz Oak Tweed Virgin Wool Yarn, $14, Overstock

Fingering Alpaca Blend Yard, $18, Amazon

Cloudborn Superwash Merino Worsted Twist Yarn, $10, Craftsy

As for guides, Greer has some favorites.

“'Vogue Knitting' is the ultimate. There’s a woman named Kate Atherley who’s got a knitter’s bible that’s coming out soon,” said Greer. “I’m excited to get that.”

"Vogue Knitting The Ultimate Knitting Book: Completely Revised & Updated," $25, Amazon

"The Knitter's Dictionary: Knitting Know-How from A to Z," $20, Amazon

What has Greer been making lately?

“I’ve been knitting a lot of baby blankets because it seems like everyone I know is having a baby right now,” she said.