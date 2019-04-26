Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 9:40 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Looks like Judge Judith Sheindlin isn't the only one with an opinion!

When the "Judge Judy" star, 76, recently grew her hair out, her longtime bailiff, Petri Hawkins Byrd, weighed in on social media.

Byrd took to Instagram Wednesday with before-and-after shots of Sheindlin to comment on his boss' longer, pulled-back locks — her first real hairstyle change in the nearly 23 years she's been on the air.

"Alright, alright! I tried to stay out of this, y'all won't let me!" Byrd wrote in the caption. "I prefer my boss with the old 'do' (left). More sophisticated and 'Judy'cial.

"Just my opinion, not law!" Byrd added, before inviting his followers to rule for themselves in the comments.

Last month, Byrd shared a photo of himself and Sheindlin whooping it up in her judge's chambers. The pic, which finds the pals sharing a glass of bubbly, shows her new, longer hair neatly pinned back.

The beloved judge's new style was featured in episodes of her show this week —and it was on full display Monday when she visited Hofstra University's "Outstanding Women in Law" reception to receive a Presidential Medal and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fans all over social media have been responding to Sheindlin's new 'do — with many judging in favor of the longer style.

Some pointed out that Sheindlin now resembles another judiciary legend: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and we can definitely see it!

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and "Judge Judy" star Judith Sheindlin. Getty Images, byrdthebailiff/Instagram

Our ruling: We love Judge Judy no matter how she wears her hair (and we'd swear that under oath).