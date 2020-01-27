Singer-songwriter Joy Villa made a bold statement on the red carpet of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night when she wore a latex red gown that said “Trump 2020” in big, white crystals on the front.
The back of the gown said “impeached and re-elected,” a reference to the president's impeachment trial that now faces the Senate.
Stuff We Love
“I feel like Miss America in this; it’s all couture,” Villa told The Hollywood Reporter before the show. "He’s going to be the first president in history to be impeached and re-elected.”
Villa, 33, is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. Her 2018 album, “Home Sweet Home,” even featured a song called “Make America Great Again,” a reference to his well-known catchphrase.
And Villa is no stranger to supporting the president on the red carpet.
At the 2019 Grammy Awards, she arrived in a dress that said “Build the Wall” on the back, while she carried a bag saying, “Make America Great Again.”
At the Grammys in 2017, Villa sported a blue dress that looked like a campaign poster with the same MAGA phrase running down the gown.
Villa said she tipped off the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, prior to Sunday's ceremony that she would be wearing something political.
"I just told Ivanka and the White House that I’m going to wear something to be supportive," Villa told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t let anyone know the message beforehand.”