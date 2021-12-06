Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady pose in matching suits at movie premiere

They're a perfect match!

Jonah Hill, 37, and his girlfriend, surfer and photographer Sarah Brady, sported almost identical outfits Sunday on the red carpet at the premiere of his new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up,” in New York.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady were in sync with their outfits at the world premiere of "Don't Look Up." Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

They both wore powder-blue suits with wide lapels and gold buttons, accessorizing with blue necklaces. They even coordinated their footwear, both rocking what look like velvet smoking slippers.

They matched from head to toe. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Brady, who is also pursuing a degree in environmental law, posted about the event on Instagram.

“Congrats jojo!! Not surprised you’ve helped create another amazing film for the world,” she captioned a selection of photos from the red carpet. “I love you SO MUCH and was honored to be your date. Can’t wait to share it with all my loved ones on Christmas eve.”

They are fans of rocking coordinated outfits. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix

She also thanked stylist Ezra Woods for helping them with their red carpet looks, writing, “I felt like a queen last night.”

Dressing in matching outfits is kind of a thing for this cute couple, who went public with their relationship earlier this year.

Last month, Brady shared photos of them rocking matching turquoise sweatshirts.

“We’re that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we’re cute together,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #sorrynotsorry.

“Nothing annoying about being stoked! Love matching with you,” Hill commented on her photo, along with lots of heart emoji.

They also sported matching short-sleeved shirts in an Instagram post in August.

“Matching sets with my jojo,” Brady wrote in the caption.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that they also rocked matching Halloween costumes this year, both dressing up as Minions from the “Despicable Me” movies, sporting overalls, yellow turtlenecks and googly glasses.

Hill attended Sunday's premiere along with his “Don’t Look Up” co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, who walked the red carpet in a glittering gown that showed off her baby bump.