This is a whole new look for JoJo Siwa!

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Siwa switched out her signature neon shades for a sleek black evening gown. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

"I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”

She added that she wanted to “branch out” of her comfort zone with her AMAs ensemble.

It was a major style shift for the former “Dance Moms” star, who is known for her ponytails, oversized bows and neon-colored outfits covered in sequins or glitter.

Siwa looked beautiful in her off-the-shoulder gown, which featured a skirt with tiered ruffles divided by sheer panels. She wore her blond hair in loose waves in a half-up, half-down style and accessorized with a few delicate silver necklaces.

Siwa spoke on stage during the 2021 AMAs. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MRC

One of the necklaces spelled out “DWTS30,” most likely a reference to the fact that she is a finalist on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” along with pro partner Jenna Johnson.

Siwa shared a close-up photo of her sparkly heels in an Instagram story. itsjojosiwa / Instagram

Siwa revealed that her sparkly Christian Louboutin heels had been a gift from Johnson earlier that day. The former Nickelodeon star shared a close-up photo of the shoes in her Instagram story, thanking Johnson for her “first real heel.”

Siwa and Johnson, seen here in the "DWTS" semifinals, will compete for the mirrorball trophy on Nov. 22. Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Johnson and Siwa made history as the ABC dancing competition show’s first same-sex pairing, and they are one of four couples who will compete in Monday night’s final.

One of Siwa’s co-finalists, “The Talk” host Amanda Kloots, gushed over the teen’s style transformation on Instagram, commenting on one of Siwa's recent posts, “LOVE THIS LOOK ON YOU!”

