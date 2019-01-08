Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

In his first social media post of the New Year, John Travolta showed off a whole new look.

Behold the star's fresh 'do.

On Sunday, the 64-year-old shared a photo himself and his 18-year-old daughter, Ella, on Instagram. The two were decked out in holiday finery for the pic, but there was one thing missing from the shot — his hair.

Yes, Travolta, who's still sporting a close-cropped beard, traded in his light brown locks for a totally smooth shave up top. And his followers are already big fans of the sleek makeover.

Several declared that "bald is beautiful." Others raved that they "love, love, love" the look. Some even said he looked as though he'd shaved off a few years off, too.

And one commenter assured the "Grease" icon that his current style "is bold, secure and expresses inner confidence."

But before they become too attached to his lack of hair, they should keep in mind that what's gone today could be back tomorrow.

It's unclear if Travolta's shaved head is a personal preference or part of a transformation for a role. After all, it wouldn't be the first time he's taken it all off for the big screen.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Travolta star in 2010's "From Paris With Love." Courtesy Everett Collection

In addition to a going bald briefly in his 2018 flick, "Gotti," Travolta also shaved his head for the 2010 film, "From Paris With Love."