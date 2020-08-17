John Legend wore this sheep sweater on TV for a sweet reason

Craig Melvin caught up with John Legend during an interview that aired Monday on TODAY and while they mostly talked about Legend’s exciting baby news, his new position as chief music officer at Headspace and political activism, Craig also couldn’t resist asking the singer about his distinctive attire — a fuzzy sheep sweater.

“Do you want to talk about ... your sheep sweater at all? Or are we just gonna pretend like you're not wearing a sweater with sheep?” Craig said.

Legend, 41, explained that the whimsical sweater is the “new favorite” of his 4-year-old daughter, Luna.

“This is the first day I wore it, but she is super into it,” the dad of two said. “She just wants to cuddle with me all the time. So, it's a big hit in our home.”

“I need to get me a sheep sweater,” Craig said.

The navy top appears to be a sheep-jacquard crew-neck sweater from French label Lanvin. It’s made with “fuzzy alpaca and luxe cashmere,” according to online luxury retailer MatchesFashion, so it definitely sounds cozy.

The quirky piece happens to be something of a celebrity favorite.

Chic sheep! Robert Kamau / GC Images

Harry Styles was spotted wearing what appears to be a vest version of the sweater back in November.

And Melissa McCarthy wore what looks like a sheep-patterned cardigan from Lanvin’s men’s knitwear collection during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in February.

In his interview Monday, Legend shared how he and Teigen reacted to the news that they are expecting their third child.

“It was a surprise, a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say,” he said. “But we're very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.”

Legend and Teigen are already parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. They recently revealed Teigen's baby bump in the music video for Legend’s new song, “Wild.”