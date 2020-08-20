Bleached and buzzed! Joe Jonas debuts dramatic hair change

Joe Jonas just went platinum!

The Jonas Brothers singer, 31, just showed off a new icy-blond hair color in his Instagram story. The cropped style is a drastic change for Jonas, who normally has longer dark strands.

Hello platinum! joejonas/ instagram

He joins a crop of celebrities experimenting with their hair while keeping socially distanced at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Faith Hill, Tiffany Haddish and Shaun White are among many stars who've debuted new looks.

Jonas’ latest hair transformation also comes after he and his wife, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, 24, announced the arrival of their first child. The couple confirmed the birth of their daughter last month, though they have yet to publicly share photos of the newborn.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 and tied the knot last May in a surprise Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator. They later held a more traditional wedding with family and friends in the south of France.

Like many couples, Jonas and Turner resorted to at-home haircuts during quarantine — or at least, Turner tried her hand at trimming her husband’s locks.

"I was ready for a haircut already (before going into quarantine),” Jonas said in a May interview with Radio.com’s Mix 104.1. "My wife did it and it feels a lot better than what it was a few weeks ago. … I was like, 'This is getting too much.' I couldn't handle it."

He said Turner used a beard trimmer to shorten his hair and that her initial attempt had, well, mixed results.

"The first time I had her cut just a little hair off the back ... and then I'm missing some chunks of hair in the wrong places!" he said. "I decided, you know what, maybe just shave my head, and it's hot here in L.A. so it's much better."