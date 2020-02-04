Jinger Duggar unveils shorter haircut — see the look

Valentine's Day is full of all kinds of special surprises. And in the case of Jinger Vuolo (formerly Jinger Duggar), that means a new hairdo!

The previously long-haired "Counting On" star, 26, posted a picture Monday on Instagram that shows off the new do, which is quite lovely and flattering.

"As Valentine's Day slowly approaches, I thought it would be nice to go for a new hairdo! Speaking of that special day, I've got a Valentine's Spotify playlist out and would love to hear what you guys think of it!" she wrote in the caption.

The cut is wavier with lots of layers and has a soft, romantic feel as it falls around her heart-shaped face.

It's a sweet switch from her old look; previously, she'd gone for long, straight locks partially pinned back. The cut also comes less than two months after sister Jill Dillard chopped her hair to donate.

Jinger is the fourth daughter born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who have been TLC staples with various reality shows about their large family for years. She married former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo in 2016, and they have a 1-year-old daughter, Felicity Nicole.

Based on the comments on her Instagram photo, her family approves of the new look.

"Adorable! Looks great, Jing!" wrote sister Jessa Seewald.