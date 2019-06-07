Jinger Duggar Vuolo is rocking a new hair color!

The “19 Kids and Counting” star posed for Instagram to show off blond locks — and her followers are loving every strand.

She captioned the pic saying, “Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer.” (Balayage is a highlighting technique where color is painted on the hair to create a more natural look.)

The change is so drastic that many of her followers didn’t even recognize the 25-year-old in her new post. After years of being a brunette on and off TV, many fans were excited to see her changing things up.

"LOVE this on you," commented one fan.

They aren’t the only ones loving her new look. Her sisters Anna and Jessa Duggar appear to love it too, commenting “You are gorgeous!” and “So cute!!!” on her picture.

Even Jessa’s 3-year-old son Spurgeon had something to say, as Jessa explained that he thinks her she "turned her hair gold."

After the family's TLC show ended in 2015, Vuolo went on to marry former American soccer player, Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Felicity Nicole, in 2018.