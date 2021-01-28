Jimmy Fallon sports a mullet in awesome throwback photo

Jimmy Fallon is not just the host of "The Tonight Show," he is a bold and fearless man.

That's because he was unafraid to post this amazing throwback picture of himself Thursday on Instagram, holding a microphone and ready for laughs:

"When I was 15, my best friends were stand up, a jukebox ... and apparently a pizza delivery guy. Not much has changed," he wrote in the caption.

Well, his hair has, as "Watch What Happens Live!" host Andy Cohen was happy to point out in the comments. "And ... a mullet???" he asked.

Fallon is now 46, which means this photo is from smack in the middle of a very particular period of time for the hair of young men and women — the late 1980s/early 1990s. The mullet — aka "business up front, party in the back" — haircut was hip and trendy and worn by a lot of famous folks, including Bono, Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe.

And then it fell off a cliff and became a bit of a joke.

Cohen wasn't the only celeb to point out the adorable geekiness of the picture. Jennifer Garner wrote, "Bless." "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran wrote, "What a babe!" while Kerry Washington commented, "Hair goals."

We couldn't agree more; it's been 30 years since the mullet last had its airing among the fashionable and famous, after all. And now that Rihanna has rocked one hard in a new video promoting her lingerie line and Gwen Stefani has given Blake Shelton a throwback quarantine cut, perhaps it's time for a retro-mullet renaissance!