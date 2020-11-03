Jim Parsons shows off blond look on new magazine cover

Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory" may be a creature of habit, but the actor who plays him, Jim Parsons, loves to mix things up.

The "Boys in the Band" star, 47, debuted a new look in a recent photo shoot for the magazine L'Officiel Australia in which he's sporting dirty blond hair with dark brown undertones. Parsons shared the glamorous shot, where he's wearing a casual collared shirt with a beige plaid suit and white sneakers, on his Instagram Tuesday.

"In non-voting news, huge thank you to @lofficielau for putting me on their cover and letting me go in depth about 'Boys in the Band,'" he captioned the post, adding a reference to his new Netflix movie, released on Sept. 30. The movie, which is based on the play of the same name, is about seven gay men in New York City in the 1960s and stars openly gay actors exclusively.

Parsons also gave a shoutout to the photographer and stylist in his caption, writing, "And an EXTRA special thank you to @mikeruizone for making still photography easy and enjoyable - you are fantastic, @mikeruizone Oh, and @718blonde you’re not so bad yourself with these incredible duds 😘 Now... GO VOTE 💕 🇺🇸."

This isn't the first time the actor has gone blond. Back in May, he shared that he had dyed his hair bleach blond during quarantine.

"I wanted to shake things up for the husband, who only has one companion. Now he's got sort of one-and-a-half companions," the Emmy winner joked. "You know, a little new thing to jazz it up."

Parsons has been married to Todd Spiewak since 2017. In late September he revealed that he and Spiewak developed COVID-19 at the beginning of the epidemic.

"Todd and I both had it early on. It was like ... middle of March," he said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." "We didn't know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely, and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste."

"When you're in quarantine, and there's really nothing to do but eat — oh, my God, that was brutal," he said. "I ate everything, but I just didn’t taste it. Definition of wasted calories."