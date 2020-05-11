Jim Parsons reveals new blond hairstyle in effort to 'shake things up'

Jim Parsons is trying out a bold, new style!

The "Big Bang Theory" star, 47, revealed a bleach blond look in a preview clip of SiriusXM's upcoming Virtual Town Hall, which will feature Parsons and his costars from the new Netflix series "Hollywood." The video will air on Monday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m.

"Quarantine causes changes," Parsons told host Jess Cagle, adding that he was hoping to "shake things up" for husband Todd Spiewak by changing his typically dark brown locks.

"I wanted to shake things up for the husband, who only has one companion. Now he's got sort of one-and-a-half companions," joked the Emmy-winning actor. "You know, a little new thing to jazz it up."

This isn't the only major change Parsons has made lately. For his role in "Hollywood," the actor looked pretty different from his clean-cut "Big Bang Theory" character, sporting fake teeth, a thinning wig and brown contacts to play a sleazy agent.

Parsons isn't the only celebrity making bold hair changes in quarantine.

Singer and actress Hillary Duff was one of the first to make a change, revealing bright blue tresses on Instagram in early April. "Bachelor" stars Arie and Lauren Luyendyk also played with color and tried pastel dyes. Others have tried to maintain their typical look without the help of trusty professionals. On April 29, TODAY's own Savannah Guthrie dyed her hair herself, with some virtual help from colorist Rita Kazan.

Spouses and friends have also been called in to help with color changes. In mid-April, singer Brad Paisley joked that he was going to "ruin" his image in a video that showed him helping wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley dye her hair. Meanwhile, "Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna enlisted her husband, Harry Hamlin, to help maintain her locks.

However, not every stay-at-home styling session is going off without a hitch.

New dad Anderson Cooper sheepishly shared the accidental bald spot he had given himself while trying to maintain his typical buzzed look, and in an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Blake Shelton wound up with Fallon's initials shaved into the sides of his head.