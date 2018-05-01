Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Finding motivation to head to the gym is not always easy. Sometimes the biggest obstacle is getting dressed — and feeling good about how you look in those body-hugging clothes.

Not everyone loves tight yoga pants and TODAY's resident style expert Jill Martin heard about it ... A lot.

"I was getting questions like, 'I want to start working on my arms, but the most stylish fitness clothing actually shows your arms. So what can I wear, other than my over-sized sweatshirt, that makes me feel on-point but also comfortable in my own skin?'" Martin said.

Celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson and TODAY style expert Jill Martin have partnered to design a collection of athletic gear for Martin's QVC line, G.I.L.I. QVC

When Martin couldn't come up with a suggestion, she realized she could create one: Martin partnered with Tracy Anderson, fitness entrepreneur and trainer to the stars, to design a line of athletic wear that highlights the features women love most about their bodies.

Martin started training with Anderson about a year ago, and when the opportunity arose to design an athleisure collection for her QVC-exclusive line, G.I.L.I., she asked her to be involved. Anderson, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West, has built a fitness empire based on lengthening and toning muscle through dance cardio and muscular structure workouts.

The collection features a legging with strategically placed seams that accentuate curves, as well as a high waistband that doesn't dig into the skin and create that "dreaded muffin top," Martin explained. I put the leggings to the test (and did a signature Tracy Anderson Method workout in them, no less) and can attest — they're soft, comfy and hit me in all the right places.

The tops are available in short and elbow-length sleeves, and each piece is made from soft but supportive material that "feels like your favorite pajamas but looks like designer fitness wear," Martin noted.

Clothing items in the collection range from $30 to $80, and their gym tote retails for $167.

"I've never been someone to drop $200 on a pair of leggings," Anderson said. With that in mind, the duo was inspired to create affordable looks you can wear to the gym and leave on for the rest of the day, whether you're running errands, grabbing lunch or chasing your kids around the house.

Martin and Anderson also brought back matching terry cloth jogger sets, tipping their hats to the early 2000s trend while creating an easy set to throw on top of your work out ensemble after you sweat it out. The leggings, which come in classic black and blue, as well as fun prints like floral and snakeskin, can be dressed down with sneakers or tucked into your favorite boots for a comfortable, stylish look.

"Every detail, every design, each piece is carefully orchestrated to give you the functionality you need, the style you want and the sophistication you want to live your everyday life effortlessly," Martin said. "Being healthy, working out and eating right is the nicest gift you can give yourself every day. Tracy and I want you to be able to start that process right — and that starts with what you wear."

For more information and to shop Tracy Anderson for G.I.L.I. with Jill Martin – Activewear, visit QVC.com.