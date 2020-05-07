Jill Martin shares how you can support small businesses and save

Small businesses around the country are adapting to meet demands during the coronavirus pandemic. With shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions making it hard for consumers to get out and shop, many companies have moved online. Others have updated their product lines to accommodate the needs of people now spending more time at home than ever.

TODAY contributor Jill Martin is sharing some of her favorite small businesses. Whether you're looking to add some new additions to your quarantine diet, splurge on some jewelry or relax with aromatherapy, there's sure to be something for everyone!

1. MailPix

Owned by Fred Lerner and Peter Tahmin, this small business in Huntington Beach, California, has just 10 employees. The company focuses on quickly printing photos, making it easy for people to preserve their favorite memories. With 20,000 retail locations across the United States, it's simple to print photos from your phone and pick them up within a few hours.

Get photo prints or new wall decor from this start-up. Mailpix

If you're looking for something a little more personal, MailPix offers the option of creating personalized gifts, like photo books, canvas prints, banners and even photo-covered yoga mats. They've added a few new products, including personalized puzzles, wall decor and banners and lawn signs to give families a chance to celebrate graduates.

Celebrate graduating students with banners from MailPix. Mailpix

Check out their website here, and if you make any purchases, use the promo code TODAY at checkout for 70% off your order!

2. Seed + Mill

This artisanal food brand operates out of New York City and is run by just three employees. Owned by Rachel Simons, the brand started as a concept store in New York City's Chelsea Market before expanding. Now it sells a range of products including tahini, halva and spice blends. The business was primarily driven by tourists and locals who visited the market.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Try new spices with creative options from Seed + Mill. Seed + Mill

To adjust the business since the pandemic, Simons and her partners have started to share more videos and content online, including cooking demonstrations.

If you'd like to try some of the unique flavors or just refresh your pantry, go to Seed + Mill's website here and use the promotional code TODAY10 at checkout for a 10% discount valid for three months.

3. Golden Thread

This jewelry company, owned and founded by mom of four Jennifer Welker, started as an escape and distraction from the emotional demands of her job as an ICU nurse at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Originally operated out of her home, the company now employees six people and pairs chic trends with enduring classics and a focus on affordable style.

Gorgeous, delicate jewelry takes center stage at Golden Thread. Golden Thread

The coronavirus pandemic isn't the first crisis the company has weathered; after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, Welker and her staff worked to meet the "immediate and desperate need" in Houston. Under current circumstances, her showroom is closed, but the company is still up and running and all of the employees remain on staff. Proceeds for any pieces purchased from company's "Community" collection are donated to the Houston Food Bank, and there's even a "Fearless on the Front Lines" free gift for health care workers.

Check out their website here and use the promo code COMMUNITY at checkout for 20% site-wide.

4. Scent & Fire

Owned and operated by Monisha Edwards, this all-natural candle brand is based in Fresno, California. Edwards started the company several years ago after struggling with her mental health and turning to aromatherapy as a holistic way to alleviate stress and anxiety.

Edwards manages the entire business herself, doing all branding, marketing, sales, production, packaging and shipping from her condo. A certified California Green Business, Scent & Fire only uses recyclable and environmentally sustainable packaging.

Edwards created a new line of quarantine-themed aromatherapy scents. Scent & Fire

To respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Edwards decided to make a set of quarantine-inspired candles with scents like "Therapy in Place," "Shelter & Chill," "Living Room Flex" and "Socially Distant."

Visit the company's website here and use the promotional code TODAYSHOW2020 for 15% off your entire order.