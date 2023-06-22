Jill Martin is "a true fangirl" of "Sex and the City" — and her style is proof.

“I grew up watching the show. I was always a huge Darren Star fan, and always loved Carrie Bradshaw’s look,” she tells TODAY.com. “I was also dating and writing in NYC, so I really related to her.”

The parallels don’t end there. Martin wore a white version of Carrie’s signature Manolo Blahniks to her wedding in 2022 — held, of course, at the New York Public Library, which was also the location of Carrie and Big’s first wedding attempt. She recreated an iconic scene from the show in an Instagram reel, joking in the caption, “I HAD to, right?” The TODAY contributor has even gotten a haircut from Sarah Jessica Parker’s hairstylist.

On TODAY June 22, Martin celebrated the release of Season 2 of "And Just Like That..." by wearing a pair of mismatched heels — inspired by Carrie herself.

Jill Martin mixes different colors and patterns á la Carrie Bradshaw during a recent appearance on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The heels, which happen to come from Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe line, have opposite color schemes: one shoe features black polka dots on a white background, and the other has white polka dots on a black background.

“What I love about these is that they’re just perfectly imperfect,” Martin says. “I love mixing and matching patterns, and I think it’s so representative of life — not everything needs to be matchy-matchy.”

Martin’s look was a hit with her coworker, Sheinelle Jones. The TODAY 3rd Hour co-host was initially curious about how Martin styled the pair, asking whether the shoes came that way or if she had mixed them up herself. Ultimately, she gave it her stamp of approval: “I say YES to the new fashion trend.”

“I think it says something about your personality, it’s a nod and wink to your style,” Martin tells TODAY.com.

Carrie first wore two different heels back in “Sex and the City” Season Three, as chronicled by Instagram fan account @everyoutfitonsatc in 2019. Parker commented on the post, revealing that she and the show’s stylist Patricia Field decided to mix up two pairs of Louboutin sandals “because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress.”

SJP or Carrie Bradshaw? The actress wore mismatched heels at the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. James Devaney / GC Images

The mismatched shoes were so popular that Parker took them from TV to real life. In 2020, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker released a pair of mismatched heels inspired in collaboration with @everyoutfitonsatc. They have since come out with several pairs of mismatched shoes— no need to DIY.

If you want to know how to get in on the trend, Martin says mismatched shoes can easily be dressed up or down: “You could even pair it with jeans, a white tee and a blazer.”