Jill Biden explains why she's wearing a 'Love' jacket during UK trip

Jill Biden is looking to spread the love on a diplomatic trip to Britain.

The first lady was seen wearing a black jacket with the word "LOVE" emblazoned on the back on Thursday during a meeting alongside President Joe Biden with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, ahead of this weekend's meeting of the Group of Seven industrial leaders.

Q: "Can you explain the message on the back of your jacket?"



.@FLOTUS Jill Biden: "Oh, the love? I think that we're bringing love from America." #G7Cornwall pic.twitter.com/o5yQC5oHXC — CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2021

"I think that we're bringing love from America," Biden told reporters. "This is a global conference, and we're trying to bring unity across the globe. And I think that's important right now that people feel a sense of unity for all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic."

Her message echoed the one her husband delivered to reporters on Wednesday in prepared remarks after the couple arrived in Britain for the president's first trip abroad since taking office.

First lady Jill Biden wears a jacket bearing the word "love" on it as she and President Joe Biden meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson. Toby Melville / Getty Images

"We're going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future," the president said at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. "Our alliances weren't built by coercion or maintained by threats. They're grounded in democratic ideals, a shared vision of the future, where every voice matters."

The first lady also said Thursday that she and her husband are looking forward to an "exciting part of the visit" when they spend time meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

"We've looked forward to this for weeks, and now we're finally here, and it's a beautiful beginning," she said.

Biden's message on her jacket is being compared to the one on a coat worn by former first lady Melania Trump that made headlines during a 2018 trip to the southwest U.S. border.

Trump was heading to visit children separated from their parents at the border when she wore a green Zara jacket with the words "I really don’t care, do u?" in white on it. A spokesperson for the first lady later said the coat was not offering a hidden message, but President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after that the coat's words were referring to the media.

President Biden will follow this weekend's G-7 summit with a NATO summit in Brussels, starting on Monday. He then will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"Joe loves foreign policy," the first lady told reporters. "This is his forte."