How Jill Biden's white corsage honored a tradition of past first ladies

First lady Jill Biden sent a beautiful message of unity with her outfit on the evening of President Biden’s inauguration — and one accessory in particular caught many people’s attention.

Her corsage was visible as she and president watched fireworks from the White House. Tom Brenner / Reuters

The first lady wore a white corsage on her wrist, following in the footsteps of other first ladies who have sported a similar accessory on Inauguration Day.

Past first ladies have sported corsages on Inauguration Day. Tom Brenner / Reuters

Mamie Eisenhower wore a dramatic orchid corsage on her dress for the inauguration of her husband, Dwight Eisenhower, in 1953.

Mamie Eisenhower attached a large orchid to her dress in preparation for the inaugural ceremonies for her husband in 1953. Mark Kauffman / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Betty Ford also apparently wore a corsage for the inauguration of Gerald Ford, according to Vogue.

Biden’s inauguration evening outfit had a floral theme all around. Her ivory cashmere coat and coordinating dress were embroidered with the official flowers of every U.S. state and territory, according to the ensemble’s designer, Gabriela Hearst, who shared detailed photos of the outfit on Instagram.

“The Delaware flower is positioned at the heart level of The First Lady, from there, all the other flowers branch out,” the designer explained.

The coat also had a quote from Benjamin Franklin embroidered in the lining, honoring Biden’s career as an educator: “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”

Many people took to Twitter to point out Biden’s classic accessory.

“There’s something very sweet about Dr Jill Biden wearing a corsage,” one person tweeted.

“Dr. Jill Biden’s Inaugural wrist corsage is adorable,” another wrote.

Others wondered whether Joe Biden had personally bought the corsage for his wife.

“Jill Biden is wearing a wrist corsage and I would bet you cash money Joe got it for her,” one person tweeted.

“Jill Biden has a corsage. I bet Joe got it for her,” someone else wrote.

This was Biden's second outfit on Inauguration Day. Earlier on, the first lady wore an ocean blue coat and dress by emerging American label Markarian, in keeping with the tradition of first ladies supporting up-and-coming designers.