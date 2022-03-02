First lady Jill Biden showed her support to Ukraine through her fashion choices at Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

The first lady, 70, donned a blue satin dress with cut-out sleeves from designer Sally Lapointe, a nod to both the American and Ukrainian flags. But it was the subtle detail seen near her wrist that caught the eye of many.

Jill Biden's dress featured a small sunflower in honor of Ukraine, which can be seen here. Win McNamee / Getty Images

NBC News reported FLOTUS also had an embroidered appliqué of a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, sewn into the sleeve of her dress near her wrist.

It's not the first time she has shown her support with flowers.

Earlier this week, the first lady wore a sunflower mask to an event at the White House.

Sunflowers became a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance after a video of a woman yelling at a Russian soldier went viral on social media last week.

In the video, the Ukrainian woman confronts the soldier for occupying Ukrainian land and tells them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets.

"Why the f--- did you come with weapon to us," she said. "Take seeds and so the sunflowers would grow when you will (die) here".

The soldier replied, "This conversation won't lead to anything, let's not make the situation worse."

As the video continued, the soldier keeps repeating the conversation will not lead to anything and the woman repeats they should have flower seeds so they will die in the fields with them.

"You came to our land. you understand? You are occupiers! You are enemy," the Ukrainian woman stated. "And from this very second you are cursed. I promise you."

NBC News has been unable to independently confirm the details of when and where this confrontation took place.

FLOTUS was not alone in her show of strong support for Ukraine on Tuesday night. Many congressional leaders flooded the House floor wearing blue and yellow, while others chose to wave, or wear, small Ukrainian flags.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova was a guest of the first lady. A release from the White House said guests were chosen based on "resilience, innovation, service, and courage."

"He (Putin) thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over," President Biden said during his speech of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined."

