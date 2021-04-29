First lady Jill Biden wears navy version of inauguration night dress

First lady Jill Biden wore a darker version of her inauguration outfit to President Joe Biden's first address of Congress on Wednesday night.

Vanessa Friedman, the fashion director of the New York Times, reported the first lady went back to her friend, fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, for her April 28 look.

First lady Jill Biden before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 28, 2021. Michael Reynolds / EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Her Wednesday dress looked like the exact same sheath dress she wore to the inauguration but in navy.

At the time of Biden's inauguration, the first lady's spokesperson explained that the embroidery on her ivory coat and dress reflected all of the state flowers of the United States, its territories and the District of Columbia. Her spokesperson told the press pool it was an intentional gesture signaling the importance of national unity.

In an Instagram post with photos of the original dress, Hearst said the state flower of Delaware was embroidered at the first lady's heart, with all other flowers branching out.

Hearst, born and raised in Uruguay, is known for her focus on sustainable fashion.

In January, she explained that the materials used for the original outfit were "existing available fabrics to minimize the impact on the environment."

Naomi Biden, one of the president's grandchildren, seemed to approve of the revamped look on Wednesday.

"Normally she’s the one grading, but tonight Dr. B is getting an A+," she tweeted, with a screenshot of the first lady.

Harris donned a peach Prabal Gurung suit and ivory silk charmeuse camisole for the event on Wednesday. Gurung, an immigrant from Nepal who was born in Singapore, confirmed her styling on his official Twitter account.

"Made in New York City, at the Prabal Gurung Atelier, and designed for powerful moments in history," he wrote.

Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did make history on Wednesday, becoming the first two women to share the stage during a presidential address of Congress.

It was a moment the president was sure to acknowledge at the beginning of his speech, greeting them with “Madam Speaker” and “Madam Vice President.”

"No president has ever said those words ... and it’s about time," he added.