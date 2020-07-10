'Hello 40': Jessica Simpson wears her 14-year-old jeans to celebrate end of her 30s

Jessica Simpson just said adios to her 30s by breaking out an old pair of jeans she's loved for 14 years.

On the eve of her 40th birthday, the mother of three paid homage to one of her closet mainstays — a faded, ripped pair of True Religion jeans — and let's just say she still makes the vintage denim look amazing.

As an early birthday celebration, the fashionista snapped a selfie of herself wearing the jeans with a trendy tie-dye sweatshirt and posted it to her Instagram page.

"I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you," she captioned the post.

Actress January Jones quickly applauded Simpson for looking so ageless. "You look about 15 lady," she commented. And celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves had a case of déjà vu, writing "I remember those jeans!!! X."

Many of Simpson's Instagram followers also gave the throwback their seal of approval, and quite a few seemed to recognize the vintage denim.

"Yesssss!!!! I think i copied that exact pair bc you wore them back in the day," one fan wrote, while another commented, "That's awesome! I am holding onto some of my old clothes too as my goal is to fit back into them. You are rocking them!!"

After giving birth to her third child, Birdie Mae, in March 2019, Simpson spent the next six months focusing on her health and embarked on a weight loss journey. In September, she showed off her new figure and revealed that she'd dropped 100 pounds.

Since then, Simpson has remained committed to her fitness routine and shared this progress update on Instagram back in May: "Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move move for your own mental health."

After seeing Simpson's throwback denim photo, some of her fans commented that she might have taken her weight loss journey too far. "You are so beautiful but maybe a little to skinny now?!?" one wrote. But a few fans quickly came to the fashion mogul's defense, writing: "Didn't any of your mothers ever teach you if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all? All of you body shaming women should be ashamed of yourselves."

In May, Simpson's longtime trainer Harley Pasternak told E! News the fashion designer's weight loss secret is walking 6,000 steps a day to start, then building up to 14,000 steps. Pasternak also revealed that Simpson focuses on eating three healthy, protein-packed meals a day and two snacks and got at least seven hours of sleep a night.

"So many people undervalue the importance of sleep in weight loss and weight management," he said.