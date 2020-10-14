'No pants required': Jessica Simpson shares date night look with fans

Jessica Simpson is living her best life during these months spent at home.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram of her "pandemic date night" outfit on Tuesday.

“Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required,” she captioned the photo of herself sitting on a chair in a black top and zebra-print high heels while gazing into the camera, presumably getting set for an evening with husband Eric Johnson.

Simpson, who turned 40 in July, received praise from fans last month when she shared a photo of herself practicing yoga.

"Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset," she captioned the picture.

That post marked the latest instance of the singer embracing her healthy lifestyle.

“I’ll have three years sober on Halloween,” Simpson told TODAY Parents last month. “What’s crazy is that throughout quarantine I haven’t wanted to drink. I know it's shocking, but I'm determined."

She opened up more about addiction in her memoir, "Open Book," which was released earlier this year, and in an interview with TODAY in January, she reflected on the moment she knew she needed help — Halloween 2017.

"I honestly couldn't even tell you who got them ready,'' Simpson said about her kids. "I was just dazed and confused, and I just wanted to go to sleep. I didn't take them trick-or-treating. I didn't show up for my family. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up."

She started working with a therapist the following day and stopped drinking.

In 2019, she shared a photo of herself to Instagram that revealed she had lost 100 pounds.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she captioned the picture, which also marked the first time she had been away from daughter Birdie Mae following her birth.

Simpson's trainer, Harley Pasternak, said the mom of three walked 14,000 steps a day and incorporated small lifestyle changes to lose weight.

"It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."