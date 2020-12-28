One of Jessica Simpson’s holiday photos didn’t turn out exactly as planned!

In an Instagram photo snapped by her husband, Eric Johnson, the singer and fashion designer is rocking some festive pajamas layered with red sweatpants, which she had pulled down to her knees for the picture because she thought her legs wouldn’t be in the frame.

“So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up…” she quipped in the caption.

It may have been an accident, but she still rocked the holiday get-up.

Jessica Alba agreed, writing in the comments, “You so fit!!!”

"Mad Men" star January Jones chimed in with one word: “LayerZ.”

And model Ruby Rose reacted with three crying-laughing emojis.

Simpson sported the same outfit (minus sweatpants) in another photo with her 8-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, who wore a similar pajama set in green. The mom of three, 40, added even more festive touches to her look with Santa slippers and a red hat.

It looks like the entire family got into the holiday spirit with their outfits this year. Simpson recently shared an adorable photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae, sporting a cute elf suit.

In another photo of the family doing some holiday baking, Simpson’s son, Ace Knute, 7, rocked a tiny blazer covered in a Santa Claus and Christmas tree print.

The family of five also went all-out with their holiday decor at home this year. Simpson shared a selfie snapped by her husband that showed a glimpse of their living room festooned with colorful decorations and a sparkly tree overflowing with presents.

Fans of the Simpson-Johnson family will be excited to know the star announced earlier this month that she's partnering with Amazon Studios to produce a new, fictionalized TV series about her life. Amazon Studios will also be releasing an unscripted docuseries about Simpson using unseen personal footage from the past decade. Both series are inspired by her bestselling memoir "Open Book" that was released in February and will have music as a "key component," Amazon said.