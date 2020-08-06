Jessica Simpson ditches her hair extensions in new makeup-free selfie

Jessica Simpson is ditching her hair extensions and going makeup-free!

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer rocked her natural blond locks in a fresh-faced selfie she shared Wednesday on Instagram. "This is blurry, but good Lord I love to be extension free," Simpson gushed in her caption.

In the pic, Simpson's natural hair extends below her shoulders, but it's not nearly as long as it is when she wears extensions.

In years past, she's also famously sported a dramatic smoky eye look, though she's been opting for softer lip and eye colors over the past few months. In the new pic, she appears to have foregone makeup altogether.

Simpson's fans didn't miss the extra glamour one bit — in fact, they loved her natural look.

"Your hair is so full without them!!" one fan marveled.

"Natural beauty!" wrote another.

Simpson's post got as much fanfare as the makeup-free photo she shared back in October. The singer posed for a snapshot while holding her youngest child, daughter Birdie Mae, who turned 1 this past March.

In the sweet pic, the mother of three smiles while she rocks a messy updo and animal-print pajamas. "We just get each other 😍 #BIRDIEMAE," she wrote in the caption.

Fans responded in the comments to tell Simpson how youthful she looked.

"Girl you look about 15 without makeup!" gushed one commenter.

Whether she's getting dressed up or going au natural, Simpson always looks gorgeous!