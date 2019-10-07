Jessica Simpson is embracing her natural beauty!

The singer and fashion designer got back to basics this weekend, posing for a makeup-free photo with her youngest child, 6-month-old daughter Birdie Mae.

In the sweet photo, the mother of three rocks a messy updo, animal-print pajamas and a giant grin on her fresh face. "We just get each other 😍 #BIRDIEMAE," she captioned the post.

For years, the 39-year-old has been known for her glam smokey eyes and larger-than-life hairstyles.

But lately, Simpson has shown a softer side of herself, lightening up her beauty look pretty drastically.

The fashion designer is earning praise from her fans for her latest makeup-free selfie. "You look great Jess!" @mcchickie wrote. Many fans were also in awe of how young Simpson looks sans makeup: "Girl you look about 15 without makeup! #BLESSED" @jodi1206 wrote.

Others like @tristbarrows wanted Simpson's beauty secrets: "what skincare line do you use? And what regimen do you use for eyes!!!"

Some Instagram users even thought Simpson looked too young to be Birdie Mae's mother:"You look like her older sister in this photo," @jkrezolek commented.

It's hardly the first time the 39-year-old has shared an au naturel look. Last year, she posted the following shot with her dog, Dixie.

And she shared this fresh-faced selfie while sick with the flu last year.

But in recent months, the singer has seemed to embrace a more natural look.

She also revealed a 100 pound post-pregnancy weight loss last month.

She's looking better than ever!