Jessica Alba's favorite nail polish is the perfect neutral hue

Like so many women, Honest Company founder and mom of two (soon to be three), Jessica Alba balances work and motherhood. So when it comes to her beauty regimen, she likes to keep it simple, relying on a few tried-and-true products to simplify her daily routine.
In a recent interview with People, the 36-year-old mogul revealed her most-beloved beauty items. Topping her list of nail polishes? Butter London's Patent Shine 10x in “Yummy Mummy”, a cool beige hue with a hint of shimmer that retails for $18.
"Their colors are consistently great, but this is one of my favorites," Alba told the publication.
Not only do we love the versatility of this wearable shade, but like all Butter London products it’s "8-free" — meaning it’s formulated without formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene or TPHP.
Below, Alba’s top polish pick — plus six more nude nail lacquers to rock all year long.
Jessica Alba talks about using stunt skills she learned while filmingPlay Video - 5:59
Jessica Alba talks about using stunt skills she learned while filmingPlay Video - 5:59
1. Butter London Patent Shine 10x in “Yummy Mummy,” $18, Amazon
2. essie Nail Polish in “Bare With Me,” $9, Amazon
RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's hairstylist swears by this 1 product for silky strands
3. Deborah Lippmann Iconic Treatment-Enriched Nail Polish in “Naked,” $18, Sephora
4. Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in “Chai on Life,” $7, Amazon
RELATED: The $5 conditioner Gwen Stefani swears by (and where to buy it)
5. Zoya Nail Polish in “Tatum,” $10, Amazon
6. Revlon Core Nail Enamel in “Serene,” $6, Amazon
7. OPI Nail Polish in “Coconuts Over OPI,” $11, Amazon