Long before she was an A-list actress, Jessica Alba was a teen model for Limited Too, that one-stop shop for bedazzled jeans, tankinis and inflatable couches.

What’s more, she once appeared in an ad for the tween retailer alongside Jessica Biel.

Alba recently shared a photo of a ‘90s-era Limited Too ad featuring her and Biel, and it’s one of the most epic Throwback Thursday photos we’ve ever seen.

“This was one of my only ‘real’ modeling jobs,” the 36-year-old actress and entrepreneur wrote in the caption. “I met (Jessica Biel)...I think I was 12 or 13...maybe 14?”

Oh, those oversized sweatshirts, turtlenecks and ‘90s jeans. Anyone who has ever flipped through a Limited Too catalog is no doubt feeling nostalgic right now. Unsurprisingly, plenty of fans are freaking out in the comments, writing notes like, “Omg Jessica Biel, I had that sweatshirt in purple,” and, “I DEFINITELY had those ski sweaters!!!!”

Alba and Biel were basically living out our tween dreams.

This isn’t the first ‘90s throwback pic that the mom of three has shared on Instagram. She took us back to her “denim dayz” in a series of funny photos last year.

Biel also shares the occasional throwback photo, including this hilarious shot from her days as a teen model. (She also recently shared a sweet throwback photo with her "7th Heaven" co-star Beverley Mitchell.)

“Attention all aspiring models: This is an excellent pose … if you wanna look like you have no clue what you’re doing,” she joked in the caption.

Thank you, Jessica Alba, for this Throwback Thursday gem!