Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jessica Alba, co-founder of the wellness brand Honest Company, knows her way around a skin care aisle. And she knows what makes her feel the most gorgeous.

"I feel like your quirks, your features that make you you, an individual, are what make someone beautiful. That, and having confidence," said the mom of three. "I wanted a beauty brand that didn’t try and transform you, but enhanced your best features and what you love about yourself. Your glowing complexion is your canvas. You can do anything from there. We want you to glow from within."

But that doesn't Alba doesn't have her own go-to product that she can't live without. Given her perfect pout, we're not surprised that it has to do with lips. And one lip mask in particular, which works to soften your pucker and help your gloss go on smoother.

KNC Beauty 5-Pack Lip Mask, $25, Revolve

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"I'm obsessed with this mask and always use it. I use it in the bath," said Alba.

Here's another lip mask we've tried out and love. You just apply it and leave it on overnight.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16, Amazon

It's also sold at Sephora.

She's also a big fan of Lauren Conrad's store the Little Market, which sells curated products for home, bath and body crafted by female artisans.

Bright Endeavors Rose Soaking Salt, $18, The Little Market

"They have this awesome scrub and bath salts and I use it once a week. I use our bubble bath but I use the salts and scrubs from the Little Market. They help women. They employ women. I just love that story," said Alba.

Gwyneth Paltrow also swears by bath salts to help her unwind and de-stress. TODAY Editors are big fans of Herbivore Botanicals, whose CALM bath salts are 100 percent vegan and made with Himalayan pink salt and vanilla.

Herbivore Botanicals Dead Sea Bath Salts, $18, Amazon

You can also buy them at Nordstrom.

At home, Alba likes to keep her air clear with Dyson's purifier, which we can attest is an investment that's very much worth it. Plus it's on super-sale right now for 40 percent off!

Dyson Pure Cool Link WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier, $299 (normally $499), Amazon

"We have these throughout the house. You can put in an automatic setting. It purifies the space, especially after cooking in the kitchen," said Alba.

If you're looking for something more affordable, this model is a top-seller on Amazon with solid reviews. TODAY Health also made a list of favorites suggested by doctors and experts.

LEVOIT LV-H132 Purifier with True Hepa Filter, $90, Amazon

As for her own brand, Alba uses all her products. But she has one absolute go-to she can't live without.

"I get to go out and curate my favorite products all over the world. And then I ask, 'How do we make this clean?' We make our version of it. Everything we make, I have my hands on. I’ve been part of the development of it. The one product everyone has in their bag is our Magic Balm. You can use it anywhere," she said.

Those who follow Alba on social media know she's been chronicling the growth of her third child, son Hayes, who's absolutely adorable. So we had to know: has her parenting style changed at all since she's gone to three little ones?

"I don't know if it's any different going from one to two to three," she said. "Maybe I’m more of a pushover. I was stricter when I was younger. Now I’m like 'Whatever, it’s not that serious.'"

She's speaking our language.

Stuff celebs love:

Elle Macpherson keeps her body smooth with one very simple tool

Pamela Anderson's anti-aging secret weapon costs $6

'Mamma Mia!' star Amanda Seyfried swears by this $5 mascara to accentuate her eyes

'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar swears by these two products for staying young