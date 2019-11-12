Jessica Alba just chopped her hair into a sleek long bob

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Chop, chop!

Jessica Alba just underwent a drastic hair transformation, cutting her long strands into a gorgeous, shoulder-grazing lob.

Her sparkly, white gown was perfect for winter. Getty Images

Alba, 38, revealed her new hairdo at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, which raised more than $4 million for children in need.

Her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, shared a photo of cut on Instagram.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“A little chop chop for the @baby2baby gala,” he wrote in the caption.

The actress and entrepreneur kept her look simple and classic, styling it straight with a center part and flipping the ends slightly under.

Alba paired her sleek lob with what’s quickly becoming a must-have accessory for winter: a statement headband. Hers was a chunky, pearl-beaded one from British designer Ralph & Russo.

She accessorized her new hair with a pearl-encrusted headband. AFP \ Getty Images

Her dress, also by Ralph & Russo, was a sparkly, wintry vision, embellished with crystal white pearls, iridescent sequins and ostrich feathers.

Alba was in plenty of glamorous company at the gala, meeting up with Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland and Katy Perry for photos.

Jessica Alba (center left) poses with fellow stars Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland and Katy Perry. Getty Images

She also posed alongside her husband, Cash Warren.

Date night! Alba flashes a smile with husband Cash Warren. AP

This isn’t the first time Alba has chopped her hair into a flattering lob. She sported a similar length back in 2015 at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City.

Alba also rocked a long bob, this time with a side part, in 2015. Getty Images

And back in 2010, she attended the premiere of “Little Fockers” in New York with a center-parted long bob.

If her recent hair transformation looks familiar, Alba sported a similar style at the "Little Fockers" premiere in 2010. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

But in recent years, she has rocked longer, wavy strands.

Up until recently, Alba sported long waves. Getty Images

Alba’s latest lob is a gorgeous, fresh look for winter — and any season, for that matter!