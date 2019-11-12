Jessica Alba just chopped her hair into a sleek long bob

Chop, chop!
Jessica Alba just underwent a drastic hair transformation, cutting her long strands into a gorgeous, shoulder-grazing lob.
Alba, 38, revealed her new hairdo at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, which raised more than $4 million for children in need.
Her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, shared a photo of cut on Instagram.
“A little chop chop for the @baby2baby gala,” he wrote in the caption.
The actress and entrepreneur kept her look simple and classic, styling it straight with a center part and flipping the ends slightly under.
Alba paired her sleek lob with what’s quickly becoming a must-have accessory for winter: a statement headband. Hers was a chunky, pearl-beaded one from British designer Ralph & Russo.
Her dress, also by Ralph & Russo, was a sparkly, wintry vision, embellished with crystal white pearls, iridescent sequins and ostrich feathers.
Alba was in plenty of glamorous company at the gala, meeting up with Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland and Katy Perry for photos.
She also posed alongside her husband, Cash Warren.
This isn’t the first time Alba has chopped her hair into a flattering lob. She sported a similar length back in 2015 at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York City.
And back in 2010, she attended the premiere of “Little Fockers” in New York with a center-parted long bob.
But in recent years, she has rocked longer, wavy strands.
Alba’s latest lob is a gorgeous, fresh look for winter — and any season, for that matter!