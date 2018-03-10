Jessica Alba cuts off 'pregnancy hair' after birth of 3rd child: 'It feels sooo good'

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

New baby, new hairdo!

After giving birth to her third child this past December, Jessica Alba is ditching her “pregnancy hair” and showing off a fresh new style.

The Honest Company founder shared her shorter tresses in an Instagram post and revealed her inspiration for the new look, writing: "It feels sooo good to shed the pregnancy hair. Whaddaya think?"

As any mom knows, pregnancy can do a number on your hair, and the actress looks pretty happy to usher in healthier, cropped locks for the spring.

The gorgeous mama's stylist, Chad Wood, shared a fun inside look into the haircut on Instagram, and took fans through the process from beginning to end.

Alba's hot new hairstyle comes on the heels of her recent casting in a TV spinoff of "Bad Boys," so she's all ready to put her best face forward in her exciting new project.

