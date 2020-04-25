Pauly D unveils new look in quarantine and fans have something to say about it

Quarantine is becoming a time for everyone to test out new looks.

From DIY hair cuts to at-home hair dyeing experiments, people are getting creative with their appearances, including Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

On Friday, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star shared a selfie debuting his “quarantine beard” for his fans, a major change from his usual clean-shaven appearance.

Fans of the 39-year-old reality star shared their thoughts on his quarantine look, letting their comments take over the replies on his tweet. Some responded with funny memes, while others responded in shock by the change in his consistent appearance. Some voiced their appreciation for his dedication to hair gel.

"You look like someone who looks like you,” one fan commented.

Many were first to point out a striking similarity between Pauly D and another former cast member from “Jersey Shore," Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

"This is you and Ron morphed together isn’t it," one fan wrote.

Another person wrote, “Why does Pauly D look like Ronnie dressed up as Pauly D."

One fan commented on the resemblance in a separate tweet, writing, "My mans look like Ronnie 5.0."

Some fans took it to the next level, joking that they weren't sure if this was even the real Pauly D.

"Give us the real Pauly D right now," one tweeted.

Lucky for Pauly D, there were some supporters in the comments for his new quarantine facial hair.

"is this the same person?" a fan asked, replying to his tweet. "If it is - KEEP THE BEARD BRO."