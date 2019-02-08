Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 8, 2019, 9:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Did Jennifer Love Hewitt just dye her hair red?

Fans of the actress are "dye"-ing to know after Hewitt teased a bold new 'do on Instagram. In a cheeky reference to her "9-1-1" character Maddie Kendall, Hewitt captioned the post: "Do you think anyone would notice if Maddie dyed her hair?"

After an absence from acting that spanned several years, the "Party of Five" star made her return to TV last year on the Fox show about first responders.

In recent months, the actress has been rocking a sleek brown bob and we haven't seen her stray too far from her signature color (aside from adding highlights) in quite some time. So it's safe to say this new radiant red color came as a surprise to Hewitt's fans!

While these new vibrant locks look a lot like a wig, many of her fans seemed to dig it all the same. Instagram user @Lolrenie50 encouraged the actress to follow her heart, commenting, "You only live once so I say if you want to do it then do it !! No matter what your beautiful."

Fan @bryan.a.marr420 also complimented the actress, writing, "You look great as a red head jen."

Some fans weren't so sold on the color, though.

Instagram user @kathymartina wrote "No please tell me that a Wig" while @grammerman65 noted how different the actress looks: Holy Crap!!! You dont EVEN look like you."

We'll just have to wait and see if Hewitt really is a redhead or not, but at least she's having fun with her look!

See Jennifer Love Hewitt's previous hair looks:

Brunette beauty

Most recently, Hewitt had been sporting her hair in a chic brown bob.

Going dark

Occasionally, the actress trades in her soft hue for a rich, dark color.

Borderline blonde

Last May, Hewitt's ombre locks were borderline blonde, and she looked pretty darn stunning.

Feeling the fringe

Hewitt also looks great with bangs! Jesse Grant / WireImage

The "Client List" actress looked super sexy with a fresh set of fringe.

Blonde bombshell

Hewitt has toyed with life as a blonde before, too. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Hewitt has previously sought to answer one of life's biggest questions: Do blondes really have more fun?

Redhead

Lady in red! Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

It's not the first time Hewitt has played with red. In 2013, she stepped out with locks that had a slight reddish highlight.

Short and sweet

Short hair, don't care! J. Merritt / FilmMagic

In 2003, Hewitt looked sweet with a freshly cut bob.