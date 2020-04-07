Jennifer Love Hewitt dyes her hair hot pink at home during quarantine

Jennifer Love Hewitt is pretty in pink!

The "9-1-1" star got restless while self-quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic, so she decided to give her normally brown hair some hot pink highlights.

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now! Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun!" the actress wrote next to a pic of her hair on Instagram.

"Don’t be mad lol. I really miss you!" Hewitt added to her hairstylist, Nine Zero One co-founder Nikki Lee.

Lime Crime Makeup's conditioners are all semi-permanent, which means they fade over time — so who knows if any of us will ever get to see this hot pink look on Hewitt in person!

The actress' new vibe is a far cry from her signature long brown tresses, but it's hardly the first time she's played around with her hair.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's previous hair looks:

Golden glamour

Just weeks ago, the former "Party of Five" star, whose hair usually extends down below her shoulders, debuted, new shorter cut and pretty golden blonde highlights. The look came courtesy of Lee, who shared a photo of the star, writing, "Ready for spring with a fresh chop and some love lights."

Radiant redhead

The actress switched things up big-time when she wore a fiery red wig in February 2019. She cheekily referenced her "9-1-1" character Maddie Kendall, in her caption. "Do you think anyone would notice if Maddie dyed her hair?" she wrote.

Sleek lob

Hewitt rocked a sleek brown shoulder-length bob for months before she tried out being a redhead.

Going dark

The actress occasionally trades in her soft brown hair for a rich, dark color, as in this photograph from October 2017.

Borderline blonde

But she's also been known to dye her hair almost totally blonde, like she did in May 2018.

Beautiful bangs

Hewitt rocked bangs in 2011. Jesse Grant / WireImage

The "Criminal Minds" alum rocked cute bangs at the Los Angeles premiere of "Cafe" in August 2011.

Short bob

Hewitt looks great with short hair, too! J. Merritt / FilmMagic

The actress looks great in short hair, too, as evidenced by the cute bob she wore in 2003.

No matter how Jennifer wears her hair, she always looks amazing!