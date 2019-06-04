J.Lo has done it again!

Jennifer Lopez always brings the drama with her red carpet style, and she pulled out all the stops with her latest look at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

She showed off her age-defying abs in a sparkly crop top. WireImage

The singer, actress and entertainment mogul, 49, showed off her toned abs in a sparkly, orange crop top, paired with a matching, full skirt with an epic train.

The train was so long, she needed a little help getting out of the car. GC Images

Ralph Lauren custom-designed her look for the glamorous event, which is hosted annually by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

She completed the look with diamond drop earrings and a long ponytail. Getty Images

“Her cropped jersey top is hand-embellished with 43,200 crystals, and her pleated silk skirt is engineered with concealed pockets and a drawcord waistband,” the designer revealed on Instagram.

Lopez received this year’s CFDA Fashion Icon Award, so it’s no surprise that she went all-out with her look for the evening.

She accepted the award in style! Getty Images

She accessorized with a sparkly clutch and orange platform heels — and, of course, her diamond engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez, who walked the red carpet with her.

J.Lo and A-Rod definitely make a stylish couple. GC Images

A-Rod gushed about his fiancee on Instagram and shared a snapshot of him and Lopez on the way to the event.

It’s no secret that J.Lo is a style icon, but her loving fiance may have put it best.

“There are icons," A-Rod wrote on Instagram, "but there is only one Jennifer Lopez, ladies and gentlemen."

It must have been a whole production to travel in the car with her voluminous skirt, but Lopez, being the superstar that she is, made it look easy.

Lopez also shared a photo of her show-stopping look as she prepared for the evening.

“Orange is the new black," she wrote on Instagram. "Thankful and humbled to receive the @cfda Fashion Icon award tonight."