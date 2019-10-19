Is this art imitating real life?

Jennifer Lopez just walked down the aisle, but no, it wasn't with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. It was on the set of her upcoming flick, "Marry Me," with pop singer Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez seen filming on location for "Marry Me" in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

The 50-year-old actress plays a pop star in the new film, who is abandoned by her rock-star fiance right as they're supposed to get married at Madison Square Garden. Instead of walking away empty handed, she weds a guest in the crowd played by Owen Wilson. The romantic comedy is set for release on Jan. 1, 2020.

In the photos from the film set, Lopez can be seen wearing a bejeweled veil and gown by Lebanese couture designer, Zuhair Murad. The intricate design features sparkling embellishments and a very long train.

Lopez can be seen wearing a bejeweled gown by Lebanese couture designer, Zuhair Murad. James Devaney / GC Images

We're not quite sure what Lopez will be wearing on her actual wedding day, but with photos like this getting us even more excited than before, we can't wait to see what the fashionable star will settle on.

On the topic of wedding planning, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, "There's no rush," adding, "We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."

Take your time J.Lo! We're sure whatever you decide on, it'll be glamorous and gorgeous.