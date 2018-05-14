Here's how Jennifer Lopez responded when she was told to 'lose a few pounds'

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It’s hard to imagine anyone finding fault with J.Lo.

But when Jennifer Lopez was first starting out in the entertainment industry, some people told her she should lose weight or hide her natural curves.

“They’d say, ‘You should lose a few pounds,’ or ‘You should do this or that,’” the singer and actress revealed in a recent interview with InStyle.

Luckily, Lopez didn’t take their advice.

Lopez glowed as usual at the 2018 Met Gala. AP

“(My curves) didn’t bother me at all,” she said. “It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

The “World of Dance” judge, 48, also opened up about how her family helped instill a strong sense of body confidence from a young age.

“My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful,’” she said. “Being curvy or not being 6-feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”

Being herself has definitely taken Lopez a long way. She has accomplished so many things that it can be hard to keep track: Right now, she’s a judge and executive producer on NBC’s dance competition show, “World of Dance,” while also starring in the police drama “Shades of Blue.”

She’s also working on a new Spanish-language album, all while headlining her own Las Vegas residency. Oh, and she also recently released a new beauty line that promises to help fans achieve that signature J.Lo glow.