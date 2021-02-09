Jennifer Lopez stuns in pixie haircut on cover of 'Allure' — see the look

Jennifer Lopez often switches up her hairstyle, but this might be her most dramatic transformation yet!

The “In the Morning” singer, 51, recently traded her signature waves for a pixie cut on the March cover of “Allure.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Lopez looked absolutely stunning in the short, “wet look” style, which she paired with a statement chandelier earring. The cropped cut accentuated her gorgeous cheekbones and, of course, that famous J.Lo glow.

The new hairstyle is likely temporary, as Lopez recently shared a series of selfies on Instagram with what looks like longer, pulled-back strands. But the striking pixie cut, styled by her go-to hair stylist, Chris Appleton, is gorgeous all the same.

Fans obsessed over her new do on social media.

So digging the hair! Thank you on behalf of short coiffed women everywhere! 💇‍♀️👍🙌🇺🇸🚀 — Judy A. Jones (@EastGlacierMT) February 9, 2021

“So digging the hair!" one person wrote on Twitter. "Thank you on behalf of short coiffed women everywhere!”

You Can Wear Your Hair In Any Style And Look Absolutely Gorgeous @JLo!! 🔥😍❤ #AllureMagazine #JLoBeauty — Trish (@tperger7) February 9, 2021

“You Can Wear Your Hair In Any Style And Look Absolutely Gorgeous@JLo!!” another person tweeted.

The haiiiiiiiiir.... the gloooooooow. 🤍✨ — S A I R E N🥀 (@SairenKhay) February 9, 2021

Another fan pretty much summed up the emotions inspired by her new look: “The haiiiiiiiiir.... the gloooooooow.”

Lopez has experimented with shorter styles in the past.

Lopez sported a cute bob back in 2015. Walter McBride / WireImage

She rocked a soft, curly bob at the 2015 Tony Awards.

She rocked a blunt lob at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She also loves a blunt lob and has sported the chic look on several occasions, including at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

She's a pro at rocking a wet hair look. ABC

Lopez also rocked a wet hair look at the 2020 American Music Awards in November.

More recently, though, she’s been favoring ultra-long, flowing locks.

“Deluxe Glam Barbie- Ending the year with a bang,” hairstylist Chris Appleton captioned this photo of Lopez rocking a luxurious blowout for New Year’s Eve.

Basically, Lopez looks amazing with long hair, short hair, and everything in between!