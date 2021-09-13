Jennifer Lopez stuns in jaw dropping lace-up outfit at the VMAs

While Jennifer Lopez didn't walk the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she was still a fashion stand-out from the evening.

Presenting an award for song of the year, which ultimately went to "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo, the 52-year-old pop diva showed off her tone physique in a lace-up top split down the middle worn with a matching skirt that was laced-up on each leg. The ensemble was by designer David Koma.

Did you hear it? That's the sound of jaws dropping when they saw J.Lo's VMAs look. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

"Happy 40th birthday, MTV!" Lopez said on stage. "Tonight is your party and I've got to tell you, tonight it feels so good to be here in my hometown for the VMAs."

J. Lo's appearance Sunday night in New York City comes days after she appeared with Ben Affleck at the premiere of his new movie "The Last Duel" at the Venice International Film Festival. The couple made their red carpet return on Friday, Sept. 10, 18 years after breaking up and calling off their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck turned heads on the red carpet on Sept. 10 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty Images

Lopez is hardly a stranger to the VMAs stage or red carpet (when she does walk it). Let's take a look back at some of her most notable styles from more than two decades.

1998

Those abs belong in a crop top. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Jenny from the block loved an oversized hat! In 1998 she paired this cowboy chapeau with a long white blazer and crop top showing off her signature ripped abs.

2000

Who could forget this iconic J.Lo fashion moment? Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The year she took home the VMA for best dance video for "Waiting for Tonight," Lopez sported an all-white ensemble featuring a bandana, crop top and chunky bedazzled belt. We miss the early aughts!

2001

Jennifer Lopez arguably started the over-the-knee boots trend, and it hasn't gone away since. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

J.Lo brought another large hat to the red carpet of the VMAs the same year she and Ja Rule performed their duet "I'm Real." The singer donned over-the-knee boots and a sheer, leopard mini dress.

2006

Lopez went for all-out glamour at the 2006 VMAs in New York City. WireImage

With a look that's a little more sophisticated than earlier years, Lopez paired her glittery headscarf with a perfectly matched long-sleeved turtleneck dress — but she still showed off a bit of leg in thigh-high boots.

2014

This slinky dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts is a showstopper. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

In 2014, Lopez wore a Charbel Zoe ensemble featuring cutout details, revealing just the right amount of skin.

2021

This revealing outfit stole the show at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Seems like the older she gets, the more skin she shows off — and we're not complaining. At 52 years old, she looks better than ever!