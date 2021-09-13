Jennifer Lopez stuns in jaw dropping lace-up outfit at the VMAs

While Jennifer Lopez didn't walk the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she was still a fashion stand-out from the evening.
Presenting an award for song of the year, which ultimately went to "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo, the 52-year-old pop diva showed off her tone physique in a lace-up top split down the middle worn with a matching skirt that was laced-up on each leg. The ensemble was by designer David Koma.
"Happy 40th birthday, MTV!" Lopez said on stage. "Tonight is your party and I've got to tell you, tonight it feels so good to be here in my hometown for the VMAs."
J. Lo's appearance Sunday night in New York City comes days after she appeared with Ben Affleck at the premiere of his new movie "The Last Duel" at the Venice International Film Festival. The couple made their red carpet return on Friday, Sept. 10, 18 years after breaking up and calling off their engagement.
Lopez is hardly a stranger to the VMAs stage or red carpet (when she does walk it). Let's take a look back at some of her most notable styles from more than two decades.
1998
Jenny from the block loved an oversized hat! In 1998 she paired this cowboy chapeau with a long white blazer and crop top showing off her signature ripped abs.
2000
The year she took home the VMA for best dance video for "Waiting for Tonight," Lopez sported an all-white ensemble featuring a bandana, crop top and chunky bedazzled belt. We miss the early aughts!
2001
J.Lo brought another large hat to the red carpet of the VMAs the same year she and Ja Rule performed their duet "I'm Real." The singer donned over-the-knee boots and a sheer, leopard mini dress.
2006
With a look that's a little more sophisticated than earlier years, Lopez paired her glittery headscarf with a perfectly matched long-sleeved turtleneck dress — but she still showed off a bit of leg in thigh-high boots.
2014
In 2014, Lopez wore a Charbel Zoe ensemble featuring cutout details, revealing just the right amount of skin.
2021
Seems like the older she gets, the more skin she shows off — and we're not complaining. At 52 years old, she looks better than ever!