Jennifer Lopez serves up steamy wet hair look at American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez has been rocking long, voluminous hairstyles on the red carpet lately, but she mixed things up at the 2020 American Music Awards with a stunning, damp-looking do.

She paired the "wet look" with a smoky eye and a neutral lip. ABC

The “Lonely” singer, 51, looked effortlessly gorgeous in a long bob, which was styled with a center part and natural, warm blond waves that gently framed her face.

She sparkled from head to toe! ABC

Stunning! ABC

She added plenty of sparkle to her look with a glittering, custom-made Balmain ensemble, which included a top with structured shoulders and a draped neckline, as well as a coordinating skirt with a high slit.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared some tips on Instagram for achieving J.Lo’s wet look.

Starting with wet hair, he recommends using a curl-defining spray, then drying with a carbon ionic hair dryer, using the diffuser attachment.

Once the hair is dry, Appleton says to apply a frizz-control and glossing serum in 2-inch sections. Then, use a 1.25-inch titanium curling iron at the lowest heat setting to create loose waves from roots to ends. Finally, he recommends applying a “heavy blast” of extra shine spray “for the ultimate wet look shine.”

She and Maluma are set to co-star in the rom-com "Marry Me" next year. ABC

J.Lo continued to rock her wet bob as she performed two sexy dance numbers with Colombian singer Maluma, who will star alongside Lopez in the upcoming rom-com “Marry Me.”

Queen. ABC

The AMAs were different this year due to the coronavirus epidemic. It had a smaller audience and a mix of in-person and virtual performances. As J.Lo revealed in her Instagram story, she was tested for COVID-19 just before entering the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She also wore a mask backstage at the venue.

She killed it on stage as usual, and looked amazing in the process. ABC

But during her performance with Maluma of their songs "Lonely" and "Pa' Ti," she danced and owned the stage as usual — and as only J.Lo can!