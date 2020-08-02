Jennifer Lopez has proven yet again that she can rock any makeup look, including no makeup at all!

The 51-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a gorgeous fresh-faced selfie, sporting a white fluffy robe and voluminous waves with her perfect complexion front and center.

“Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace,” she captioned the shot on her Instagram.

J.Lo may be known for her impeccable style and full glam looks, but the “Hustlers” star has no problem stripping it back to basics.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Fans praised Lopez for her natural beauty in the comments, sharing their love for the singer’s casual and makeup-free look.

“I think my eyes are broken....i can't stop staring,” one fan wrote.

Another fan joked, writing, “i wish my morning face looked like this 😂😍.”

“she woke up like this 😩🔥,” a commenter wrote.

Lopez is certainly no stranger to sharing a makeup-free selfie on Instagram either. The "Waiting for Tonight" singer showcases her fresh-faced looks to fans fairly often, embracing the no makeup and no filter life!

Last year, Lopez took to Instagram to share another makeup-free moment, bearing her glowing dewy skin for all to see.

"#nofilterFriday #nomakeupday #lovemeasIam," she simply captioned the photo.

As if that wasn't proof enough that J.Lo has the perfect complexion without any makeup, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself in 2017 before one of her Las Vegas shows.

In the short video, she singer gave fans a preview of her pre-show look before hair and makeup, consisting of a messy top knot, high cheekbones and of course: radiant, clear skin.

"Getting ready for show night..." she captioned the post.

"So this is what it's like before the show," she said in the video. "I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have."