Jennifer Lopez has a brand-new makeup line — get a first look!

It's as fabulous as she is!

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY
Want that J.Lo glow? Maybe this will help!Getty Images / Courtesy: Inglot

Get ready for even more Jennifer Lopez.

The 48-year-old singer/actress, whose residency at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood ends April 29, is branching out into the beauty business.

Lopez has partnered with Inglot Beauty to launch a 70-piece collection, available April 26 at Macy's department stores and online. And naturally, she has her very own palette, called the First Look, available for presale for $49. So like Rihanna, with her popular Fenty Beauty line, Lopez could have a major hit on her hands.

Jennifer Lopez on 'World of Dance,' Shades of Blue,' Met Gala

05:11

The line includes a high-definition sculpting powder and sparkling eye shadows. And, of course, a bronzer so you too can get that elusive J.Lo glow.

“A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin," she told WWD, via the Independent.

In the same interview, she said the products would be affordable. Her longtime makeup artist, Scott Barnes, earlier teased the collaboration on Instagram, promising that it's going to be "stunning."

We can't wait. And if you're craving even more J.Lo, there's more good news. Her reality competition show, "World of Dance," is back May 29, and her cop series, "Shades of Blue," returns June 17.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf0QOSoFQeG

On the family front, her little "coconuts," twins Max and Emme, just turned 10 in February!

