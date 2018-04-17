The line includes a high-definition sculpting powder and sparkling eye shadows. And, of course, a bronzer so you too can get that elusive J.Lo glow.

“A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin," she told WWD, via the Independent.

In the same interview, she said the products would be affordable. Her longtime makeup artist, Scott Barnes, earlier teased the collaboration on Instagram, promising that it's going to be "stunning."

We can't wait. And if you're craving even more J.Lo, there's more good news. Her reality competition show, "World of Dance," is back May 29, and her cop series, "Shades of Blue," returns June 17.

On the family front, her little "coconuts," twins Max and Emme, just turned 10 in February!