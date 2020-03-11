Jennifer Lopez's hair has '90s-style chunky highlights

J.Lo added blonde chunky highlights to create a dramatic contrast with her brown hair color.

By Alyssa Newcomb

Chunky highlights are making a comeback!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, showed off her dramatic new highlights in an Instagram photo Wednesday.

While the look of thick blond stripes with a brunette base was popular in the 1990s, Lopez gave it a very 2020 twist. She wore her hair in a tight updo to show off the contrast between her two hair colors.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9lcz7zJZ6O

The look is a switch from Lopez's typical soft honey blond balayage.

Lopez also showed off a bright yellow manicure in her Instagram selfie, but all eyes were on her new do. She completed the dramatic look with bronze eye makeup and glossy, nude lips.

"FLAWLESS AF," wrote one fan.

Others seemed to agree, leaving heart and fire emojis along with positive comments.

Chris Appleton, Lopez's longtime hairstylist, shared the updo photo with his Instagram followers. He also included a second look, showing Lopez with her hair down and styled into loose waves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9lLHbaBdyE

While Lopez will undoubtedly inspire some trips to the salon for chunky highlights, the trend does have one downside. The thick stripes make it hard to hide the regrowth, so anyone looking to try the trend should expect to make regular visits to the salon for touch-ups.

